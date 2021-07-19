2,710 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,489 shares of company stock worth $22,240,266. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $38.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

