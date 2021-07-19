Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 21,634 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $236.56 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.05.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

