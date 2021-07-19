Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 4,807 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147,565 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT opened at $11.64 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

