Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.68 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BeiGene by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $325.98 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $204.17 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,482,413 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.