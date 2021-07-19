Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421,441 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Nutrien by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $206,558,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

