Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Fortive worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 243,658 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,433,287 shares of company stock valued at $103,485,759. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

