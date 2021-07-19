ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells $457,772.39 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $457,772.39.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $449,720.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

