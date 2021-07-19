Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys 29,577 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $272,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXDX opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.56.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

