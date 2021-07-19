Rong Zhou Sells 12,912 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $250,880.16.

SYNNEX stock opened at $111.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.