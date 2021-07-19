Insider Buying: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Olivier Rabiller bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $236,400.00.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $77.48 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.