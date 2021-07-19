Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in June

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
