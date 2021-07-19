Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in June

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

