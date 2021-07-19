Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SKPI stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Sky Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

