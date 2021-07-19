StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVAUF. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.01.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.