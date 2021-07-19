MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $459.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.68. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

