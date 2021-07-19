International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $35,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

