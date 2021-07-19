Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Major Shareholder Sells $4,289,846.34 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,289,846.34. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AVID opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVID. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

