PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $37,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI opened at $154.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

