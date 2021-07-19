Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $38,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $7,039,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.79. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.