Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

