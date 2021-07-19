Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $3.24 Million in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 358,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

