Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -173.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

