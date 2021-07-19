J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,105 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of J2 Global worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $138.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $145.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business.

