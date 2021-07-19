Critical Analysis: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.28% -1.26% Paramount Group -4.45% -0.55% -0.29%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HG and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than HG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HG and Paramount Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Paramount Group $714.24 million 3.03 -$24.70 million $0.96 10.29

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group.

Risk & Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Group beats HG on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc., through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc., owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

