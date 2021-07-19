Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$27.32

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TSE:TXG opened at C$13.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.52 and a 1-year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

