AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Markel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Markel by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock opened at $1,216.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,208.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $3,003,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

