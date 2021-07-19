AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Jack in the Box worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,675,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the period.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $104.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

