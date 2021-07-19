Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $6.66 on Friday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $208,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 893,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,930. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Ocugen by 4,917.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

