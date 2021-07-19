iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

ISUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iSun has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $352,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $2,749,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

