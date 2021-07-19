CNH Partners LLC Invests $128,000 in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

Shares of CMIIU opened at $12.10 on Monday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

