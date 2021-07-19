UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 65.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 39,784 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 142.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

