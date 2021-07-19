Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,562 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of CorVel worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CorVel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CorVel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CorVel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $206,835.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,238,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,987 shares of company stock worth $7,615,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $134.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $140.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.84.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

