UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

