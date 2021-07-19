Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 361,353 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Splunk worth $31,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,433. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $134.39 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

