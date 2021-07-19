Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $32.32 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,776 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $32,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,700,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,972 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,930,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,104,000.

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

