1,150,391 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,660,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.69% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $11,591,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $2,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $2,690,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $704,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

SGFY opened at $28.39 on Monday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

