Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $55,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.51 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.