29,143 Shares in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Peridot Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Peridot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDAC opened at $10.71 on Monday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.