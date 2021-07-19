Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $63,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $87.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,266 shares of company stock worth $993,293 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

