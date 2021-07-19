Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 73,220 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Burlington Stores worth $58,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.25.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $320.48 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.89 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.