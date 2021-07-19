Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $60,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 67.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at $24,236,619.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.18.

NYSE:LII opened at $317.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.25 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.