Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $317,187.78 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78.

VRNA stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $331.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.