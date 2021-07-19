Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells $1,071,750.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Gray G. Benoist sold 25,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,750.00.

NYSE OLN opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $43,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

