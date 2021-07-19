Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 10,750 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50.

ANET opened at $363.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

