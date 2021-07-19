Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $371,150.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $371,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,861.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nelnet alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $373,050.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00.

Nelnet stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $24,232,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.