CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells $876,652.62 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $232,801.38.

Shares of CARG opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 380,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $12,206,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

