Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Drops By 31.4%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dnb Asa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.