BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 219,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $324,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.99 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

