Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 30,161 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,161 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 535,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

