Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of OPRX opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.90 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,488 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

