-$0.03 EPS Expected for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

ADN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.